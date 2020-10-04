हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020

Indian Premier League 2020: Manish Pandey's diving catch leaves Twitter mesmerized, Watch!

Pandey, known as one of the best fielders in the country, fully justified this lofty tag with his acrobatic effort in the deep to dismiss Ishan Kishan

Indian Premier League 2020: Manish Pandey&#039;s diving catch leaves Twitter mesmerized, Watch!
Image credits: Twitter/@IPL

Although SunRisers Hyderabad lost out to Mumbai Indians by 34 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 4), Manish Pandey’s diving effort to dismiss Ishan Kishan has caught the eye of the fans.

Pandey, known as one of the best fielders in the country, fully justified this lofty tag with his acrobatic effort in the deep. The effort came in the 15th over of the Mumbai Indians innings. Ishan Kishan, batting at 31, hit a slow ball off Sandeep Sharma straight of long-on and Pandey, fielding at long-on, covered a lot of ground to reach the ball and then plunged in the air to complete a sensational diving catch.

Although his effort ultimately went in vain, fans left no stone unturned in their appreciation for the 31-year-old cricketer: 

Pandey, up until that point, was having a dismal day in the field by his lofty standards. He had dropped Quinton de Kock early on in the innings and the South African went on to score a terrific 67 (off 39 balls; 4x4, 6x4). Just two balls before taking this superb catch, he had misfielded one at long-on which went for four. Pandey, thus made amends with this astonishing effort.

Mumbai Indians victory was a cumulative result of a disciplined bowling and some brilliant batting early-on. De Kock and the late fireworks from Krunal Pandya (20 off 4 balls; 4x2, 6x2) powered Mumbai to a handsome total of 208/5.

Chasing a mammoth 209, skipper David Warner (60 off 44 balls) fought a lone battle for SRH as wickets kept tumbling at the other end and they ultimately fell short by 34 runs.

SunRisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Kings KI Punjab in their next encounter on October 8.

 

IPL 2020Manish PandeyIPL 13Indian Premier LeagueIPL in UAElatest IPL newsMumbai IndiansSunrisers HyderabadMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Indian Premier League 2020: Emphatic Mumbai Indians beat SunRisers Hyderabad by 34 runs
