Indian Premier League 2020, Match 14: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad look to turn tables

Having slumped to two defeats in their three matches, three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to turn the tables for themselves when they square off in Match 14 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK are currently languishing down at the bottom of the IPL standings after suffering back-to-back loses.

Though the Chennai-based franchise began their campaign at the 13th season of the lucrative T20 tournament with a comfortable five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians, they failed to capitalise on the same and went down fighting against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals by 16 runs and 44 runs, respectively.

On the other hand, the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad are sitting just above the CSK at the seventh place with just a win from their first three clashes.

SRH slumped to a 10-run and seven-wicket defeats at the hands of Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening two matches, respectively.The Hyderabad franchise finally registered their first victory of the ongoing season with a 15-run triumph over the Delhi Capitals.

Going into the clash, CSK are relieved with the return of their middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu, who is most likely to make a comeback after missing the last two matches due to a hamstring injury.

SRH, meanwhile, will look to replicate a similar kind of performance as they had displayed in their previous match against the Shreyas Iyer-led side and seal a win against the CSK in order to move up in the standings.

The return of their former skipper Kane Williamson have boosted the confidence of SRH and brought the much-needed depth in the middle order.

As far as head-to-head record between the two sides are concerned, the Chennai-based franchise hold a huge edge over SRH going into the clash.

CSK and SRH have met each other in a total of 12 IPL clashes, with Dhoni's side clinching victory on nine occasions.

The match will kickstart at 7.30 p.m IST in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic.It will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the clash is available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.

The two squads are as follows:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Kane Williamson, David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Virat Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Rashid Khan