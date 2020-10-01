हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020

Indian Premier League 2020: Orange Cap, Purple Cap holders after Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders tie

Rahul has so far scored 222 runs in three matches, including one hundred and a half century for Kings XI and has the Orange Cap. 

Indian Premier League 2020: Orange Cap, Purple Cap holders after Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders tie
Image Credits: Twitter/@lionsdenkxip

Kings XI Punjab's KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals continue to lead the respective batting and bowling charts in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tie on Wednesday evening.

Rahul has so far scored 222 runs in three matches, including one hundred and a half century for Kings XI and has the Orange Cap. He is followed by teammate Mayank Agarwal (221 runs in three games) and Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis (173 runs in three games).

In the bowlers' list, Rabada is currently in possession of the Purple Cap with seven wickets in three matches, having an average of 10.71. Mohammad Shami of Kings XI (seven wickets in three games with average of 11.71) and Chennai's Sam Curran (five wickets in three games) are the next two top wicket-takers.

These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

In the points table, Delhi Capitals have once again made it to the top spot, courtesy Rajasthan Royals' defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders which the Dinesh Karthik-led side won by 37 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Capitals have four points from three games and are followed by Knight Riders and Royals.

On Thursday, Kings XI Punjab will take on Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
 

