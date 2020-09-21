Indian Premier League 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Team Prediction, Probable Playing XIs, TV timings

Rajasthan Royals will look to begin their campaign in the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a positive note when they square off with three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening match of the tournament at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side made a perfect start to their IPL 2020 campaign by beating defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the curtain-raiser at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, courtesy a half-centurty each from Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis.

Heading into their second clash, the Chennai-based franchise will look to replicate a similar kind of performance against Rajasthan Royals and seal another comfortable win to set up early momentum in the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will miss the services of England duo of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes due to quarantine and personal reasons, respectively.

Meanwhile, there is also doubt about skipper Steve Smith's availability as he recently suffered a concussion injury.

CSK are the second-most successful team in the lucrative T20 tournament,winning the tournament thrice (2010,2011 and 2018). The Chennai-based franchise also holds the records of most appearances in the playoffs (ten) and the final (eight) of the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, lifted the coveted trophy in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2018 after beating CSK in the final, while they made it to playoffs in 2013, 2015 and 2018.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla

Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande/Rahul Tewatia and Tom Curran

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Murali Vijay/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Kedar Jadhav, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Lungi Ngidi

The two squads are as follows:

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood

The match will begin at 7.30 p.m IST in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic.The clash will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the matches will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.