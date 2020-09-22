Indian Premier League 2020: Skipper Steve Smith, Sanju Samson take Rajasthan Royals to 216 against Chennai Super Kings

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday (September 22, 2020) started their Indian Premier League 2020 campaign on a high when Skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson posted fifties that took their team to 216-7 against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

After put in to bat first, Steve Smith opened the innings with 18-year old Yashasvi Jaiswal, who departed for 6 runs in the third over. Jaiswal's departure brought wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson who looked in form from the start and scored his half-century in just 19 deliveries.



Smith and Samson both held a 121-run partnership to make sure they win their tournament opener against the team who had defeated the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL season 13 curtain opener. The duo had taken the scoreboard to 132 in 11.3 overs before Lungi Ngidi dismissed Samson for 74 (32 balls, 1 four, 9 sixes).

A couple of deliveries after Samson's dismissal, David Miller who was making his RR debut got run out without facing a ball, and seven balls later, another RR debutant, Robin Uthappa, went to the pavilion without touching the double-digit.

RR then lost wickets in quick succession along with their skipper being dismissing for 69. Smith's innings was decorated with four sixes and an equal number of fours.

Jofra Archer's late fireworks that included four sixes in the last over of the first innings made sure RR crossed 200. Archer remained not out at 27 off 8 deliveries.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals: Samson 74 (32), Steve Smith 66 (47), Sam Curran 3-33