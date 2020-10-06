Indian Premier League 2020: SunRisers Hyderabad announce Prithvi Raj Yarra as replacement for injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar

SunRisers Hyderabad have announced the signing of left-arm fast bowler Prithvi Raj Yarra as replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the remainder of IPL 2020.

SunRisers confirmed the signing of Yarra as Bhuvneshwar’s replacement from their official Twitter handle.

Update Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of #Dream11IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery! Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace Bhuvi for the remainder of the season.#OrangeArmy #KeepRising — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 6, 2020

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was injured in SunRisers Hyderabad’s fourth game against Chennai Super Kings with a left thigh injury. Bowling his final over, Kumar could only bowl one delivery and then hobbled off the field, clutching his thigh. Khaleel Ahmed had to then complete Kumar’s remaining over. Bhuvneshwar, SRH's pace spearhead, had been in good form so far with an economy rate just below 7 in four games with three wickets against his name.

Prithvi Raj Yarra, 22, plays for Andhra Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy and was with the Kolkata Knight Riders last year. So far, he has played 2 matches in the IPL, picking-up a single wicket at an economy rate of 11.4. Yarra had caught the eye on his first-class debut against Tamil Nadu in the 2017-18 season, where he accounted for 6 wickets against a strong batting lineup of Tamil Nadu.

It had already come to light that Bhuvneshwar will miss the remainder of the IPL season after a BCCI official had given the information anonymously but his ouster hadn’t been confirmed officially. The seasoned Kumar, 30, is also in danger of missing out India's tour of Australia, which will start soon after the conclusion of the IPL 2020.

The loss of the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar will come as a huge setback to the David Warner-led side. Bhuvi’s absence was visible in their last game as Mumbai Indians went on to score a mammoth 208/5. They visibly lacked the guile and craft of Bhuvneshwar in the middle. Chasing the target, SRH could only conjure 174/7 and lost the game by 34 runs.

SunRisers Hyderabad will next take on Kings XI Punjab on Thursday, October 8.