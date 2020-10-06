हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2020

Indian Premier League 2020: SunRisers Hyderabad announce Prithvi Raj Yarra as replacement for injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Prithvi Raj Yarra, 22, plays for Andhra in the Ranji Trophy and was with Kolkata Knight Riders last year. So far, he has played 2 IPL matches, picking-up a single wicket at an economy rate of 11.4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was injured in SRH's fourth game against CSK with a left thigh injury.

Indian Premier League 2020: SunRisers Hyderabad announce Prithvi Raj Yarra as replacement for injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@SunRisers

SunRisers Hyderabad have announced the signing of left-arm fast bowler Prithvi Raj Yarra as replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the remainder of IPL 2020.

SunRisers confirmed the signing of Yarra as Bhuvneshwar’s replacement from their official Twitter handle.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was injured in SunRisers Hyderabad’s fourth game against Chennai Super Kings with a left thigh injury. Bowling his final over, Kumar could only bowl one delivery and then hobbled off the field, clutching his thigh. Khaleel Ahmed had to then complete Kumar’s remaining over. Bhuvneshwar, SRH's pace spearhead, had been in good form so far with an economy rate just below 7 in four games with three wickets against his name.

Prithvi Raj Yarra, 22, plays for Andhra Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy and was with the Kolkata Knight Riders last year. So far, he has played 2 matches in the IPL, picking-up a single wicket at an economy rate of 11.4.  Yarra had caught the eye on his first-class debut against Tamil Nadu in the 2017-18 season, where he accounted for 6 wickets against a strong batting lineup of Tamil Nadu.

It had already come to light that Bhuvneshwar will miss the remainder of the IPL season after a BCCI official had given the information anonymously but his ouster hadn’t been confirmed officially. The seasoned Kumar, 30, is also in danger of missing out India's tour of Australia, which will start soon after the conclusion of the IPL 2020. 

The loss of the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar will come as a huge setback to the David Warner-led side. Bhuvi’s absence was visible in their last game as Mumbai Indians went on to score a mammoth 208/5. They visibly lacked the guile and craft of Bhuvneshwar in the middle. Chasing the target, SRH could only conjure 174/7 and lost the game by 34 runs.

SunRisers Hyderabad will next take on Kings XI Punjab on Thursday, October 8.

Tags:
IPL 2020IPL 13Indian Premier LeagueBhuvneshvar KumarPrithvi Raj YarraSunrisers HyderabadIPL in UAElatest IPL news
Next
Story

Indian Premier League 2020: Virender Sehwag trolls Rajasthan Royals for buying Jaydev Unadkat, Robin Uthappa ahead of clash with Mumbai Indians, Watch!
  • 66,85,082Confirmed
  • 1,03,569Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M23S

Hathras Case: Are you ready to hear the truth of Hathras?