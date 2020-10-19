Indian Premier League 2020: Yuvraj Singh compares Mumbai Indians-Kings XI Punjab game to 2019 World Cup final

October 18, 2020 brought a along a lot of new milestones for cricket in general with two matches going into the Super Over in the same day for the first time in IPL history. If that wasn’t enough, fans witnessed even more drama with a first-ever second Super Over taking place in the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab.

Kings XI Punjab finally got the better of Mumbai Indians in the second Super Over after over five hours of non-stop cricketing action.

Former star Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh could hardly contain his excitement about the edge of the seat thriller and took to Twitter to express his opinion.

Was the World Cup final of 2019 a beter game or #mivskxip ? Unbelievable scenes today #ipl is here to stay Amazing effort by both teams @Jaspritbumrah93 game changer for @mipaltan and @klrahul11 for Punjab great finish world boss @henrygayle @mayankcricket #IPL2020 #supersunday — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 18, 2020

Yuvraj had played for both Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians during his playing career.

The 2019 World Cup final between hosts England and New Zealand is considered to be one of the greatest games ever in cricket.

After England had tied the Kiwis’ total of 241, the match went into the Super Over. England then made 15 runs in the Super Over which was then tied by New Zealand, who also finished their Super Over with 15 runs. But according to the rulebooks, England won the match thanks to more boundaries against their name as compared to New Zealand. The hosts had scored 26 boundaries as compared to 17 from New Zealand.

The rule drew widespread criticism later on, with fans even going to the extent of calling England’s maiden World Cup win as a fluke.

IPL, though, has different rules for such a scenario – which was seen yesterday. If the Super Over gets tied, the match then goes into a second Super Over, albeit with a minor twist. The players who have already batted or bowled in the first Super Over are not allowed to bowl or bat again in the ensuing second over.

After KXIP had tied Mumbai Indians total of 176, the game went into the Super Over. KXIP batting first, were restricted to just 5/2 by Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammad Shami then matched his compatriot Bumrah’s excellence by limiting Mumbai to 5/1 - thus tying the first Super Over.

In the second Super Over, Kieron Pollard powered Mumbai to 11/1 but in reply, KXIP duo of Gayle and Agarwal came out on top in just 4 balls to finally get the crucial victory.