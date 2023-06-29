Indian Veteran Premier League 2023 Set To Be Played In Dehradun, THESE Legendary Cricketers Will Take Part

The first Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) is set to begin on November 17, 2023. The veteran league will have legendary cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Sanath Jayasurya, Chris Gayle and Suresh Raina taking part in it. The tournament is organised by the Indian Veterans Cricket Board and the Indian Power Cricket Academy.

The tournament will have a total of six teams playing in it with each consisting two foreign players and at least five former Ranji Trophy cricketers.

Known as the 'Universe Boss' by his fans, Chris Gayle recently unveiled the jerseys of the six teams - VVIP Ghaziabad, Mumbai Lions, Rajasthan Legends, Chhattisgarh Sultans, Telangana Tigers and Delhi Warriors.

"It feels great to be a part of this league. I am eager to get on the field again and hit sixes. This is a new innings and there will be a new beginning," said Gayle on the launch of the league on Thursday (June 29).

Gayle is best known for his exploits in T20 cricket but he is also a veteran of 103 Tests and 301 ODIs. Gayle last played international cricket in 2021, has no immediate plans to announce his retirement. He would continue to play in leagues around the world, both professional and veteran events.

League vice-president Praveen Tyagi said, "Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, JP Duminy, Lance Klusener, Sanath Jayasuriya, Romesh Kaluvitarna, Praveen Kumar and many former cricketers will be seen in this league and talks are on with many more.''

"Registration for the league will start after a week and teams and marquee players will be selected through a draft in Mumbai in August," he said.