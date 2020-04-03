Indian woman all-rounder Deepti Sharma shows off her juggling skills amid 21-day lockdown

At a time when all the cricketing activities across the globe are at halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Indian woman all-rounder Deepti Sharma is keeping herself occupied at home during this forced break by juggling cricket balls.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the 22-year-old posted a video of herself juggling cricket balls while asking her followers as to how they are spending time at home.

Deepti, who last played for the national side during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in March where India finished as runner-ups following an 85-run defeat against ultimate winners Australia, further asked her countrymen to stay at home and stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"What are you doing to keep yourself occupied? Stay indoors and stay safe," she wrote.

What are you doing to keep yourself occupied? Stay indoors and stay safe pic.twitter.com/4bidVrDijE — Deepti Sharma (@Deepti_Sharma06) April 3, 2020

Replying to Deepti's questions, the fans revealed how they are spending time at home during this lockdown. Let us take a look at some of the replies:

These days, the cricketers have become quite active on social media due to the coronavirus lockdown. From spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 to sharing their day-to-day activities, players are making sure to keep their fans entertained.

Deepti has also been sharing videos and pictures of herself exercising at home with her fans.

Workout from home to stay fit (Part 1). Please stay at home and stay safe pic.twitter.com/vs7bfKRfgB — Deepti Sharma (@Deepti_Sharma06) March 29, 2020

Workout from home to stay fit (Part 3). Please stay at home and stay safe pic.twitter.com/o0Z08tW7lz — Deepti Sharma (@Deepti_Sharma06) March 29, 2020

India is currently observing a 21-day lockdown in the nation as per the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to combat the threat of COVID-19.