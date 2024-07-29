The Paris Olympics 2024 has been a stage for thrilling performances, and Day 3 promises to be no different, especially for Team India. With a packed schedule, Indian athletes are set to compete across multiple disciplines, hoping to add to the country's medal tally. After Manu Bhaker's historic bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event, the spotlight now shifts to the shooters, archers, and badminton players who are set to showcase their skills on this global stage.

Shooting for Glory: Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta in Focus

Shooting has been a stronghold for India in recent years, and Day 3 sees Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta stepping up to the line. Ramita, who qualified fifth in the 10m air rifle women's event, is aiming to replicate Bhaker's success. Her journey to the finals was marked by precision and composure, qualities that will be crucial as she aims for a podium finish.

Arjun Babuta, competing in the 10m air rifle men's final, also carries the weight of India's expectations. Having qualified in seventh place, Babuta has shown resilience and determination, qualities that could see him clinch a medal. The significance of these events cannot be overstated, as they represent not just personal achievements but also national pride.

Archery: Aiming for Precision and Teamwork

Indian archers Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Pravin Jadhav will compete in the men's recurve team quarterfinals. Archery is a discipline where precision and mental toughness are paramount. The Indian team, known for their skill and coordination, is poised to challenge for a spot in the semifinals, and potentially, a medal match. The road to the podium is fraught with challenges, but the team's past performances suggest they are up to the task.

Badminton Battles: Key Matches for India's Contenders

In badminton, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face a crucial group-stage match against Germany's Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel in men's doubles. This match is pivotal for their chances of progressing to the knockout stages. Meanwhile, in women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto are set to face Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida. These matches are not just about individual glory but also about establishing India's growing prowess in the badminton world.

Lakshya Sen, competing in the men's singles, will go up against Julien Carraggi of Belgium. Sen's journey has been one of steady improvement and rising expectations. A win here could propel him into the higher echelons of the tournament, bringing him closer to an Olympic medal.

Hockey Showdown: India vs Argentina

The Indian men's hockey team faces a critical pool match against Argentina. After a nerve-wracking win against New Zealand, the team is looking to secure a victory that would strengthen their position in the group. The match against Argentina is not just about advancing in the tournament but also about building momentum and confidence.

Table Tennis: Manika Batra's Quest Continues

Manika Batra, India's table tennis star, will compete in the women's singles round of 32 against France's Prithika Pavade. Batra, known for her aggressive play and strategic acumen, is one of India's best hopes in table tennis. Her match will be a test of skill and nerves, and a win would be a significant step towards a medal.

Badminton:

Men's Doubles (Group Stage)

12:00 PM IST: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs. Mark Lamsfuss / Marvin Seidel (Germany)

Women's Doubles (Group Stage)

12:50 PM IST: Ashwini Ponnappa / Tanisha Crasto vs. Nami Matsuyama / Chiharu Shida (Japan)

Men's Singles (Group Stage)

5:30 PM IST: Lakshya Sen vs. Julien Carraggi (Belgium)

Shooting:

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification

12:45 PM IST: Manu Bhaker / Sarabjot Singh; Rhythm Sangwan / Arjun Singh Cheema

Men's Trap Qualification

1:00 PM IST: Prithviraj Tondaiman

10m Air Rifle Women's Final

1:00 PM IST: Ramita Jindal

10m Air Rifle Men's Final

3:30 PM IST: Arjun Babuta

Hockey:

Men's Pool B Match

4:15 PM IST: India vs. Argentina

Archery:

Men's Recurve Team Quarterfinals

6:30 PM IST: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav

Men's Recurve Team Semifinals (If qualified)

7:40 PM IST: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav

Men's Recurve Team Bronze Medal Match (If semis lost)

8:18 PM IST: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav

Men's Recurve Team Gold Medal Match (If qualified)

8:41 PM IST: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav

Table Tennis:

Women's Singles (Round of 32)

11:30 PM IST: Manika Batra vs. Prithika Pavade (France)