'Bajrang Bali Ka Bhakt' Rinku Singh Has Been Asked To Bat At This Spot By Rahul Dravid During IND vs SA T20Is

India's emerging batting star in T20Is Rinku Singh is a Bajrang Bali bhakt. He revealed this in a chat with BCCI's social media team in an interview ahead of the first T20I vs South Africa in Dubran. Rinku spoke on other matters related to his cricket as well. But when it comes to his music listening choices, he said that listening Hanuman Chalisa in his room his what keeps him positive.

What Dravid told Rinku in South Africa

Rahul Dravid will continue as India head coach for at least till T20 World Cup 2024 in June next year. He has joined Team India players in South Africa as they aim to win the T20Is, ODIs and Tests on this month-long tour. Dravid met Rinku personally upon reaching South Africa and told him that he is going to continue to bat at number 5 spot in the T20Is for India.

"We had a good nets session. I am having a great time working on my game with Rahul (Dravid) sir. He told me just carry on playing the game the way you have been playing. He asked me to keep believing in my skills. He told me that I have to bat at No 5 in T20Is for India. It is tough to play there but keep believing in yourself," Rinku told BCCI.tv.

Keep calm and do your job

Rinku said that he has batted a long time at No 5 spot in various teams. He started his domestic career at Uttar Pradesh (UP) at this spot only. The 26-year-old says that he has been playing this 'tough' role since 2013. Rinku feells batting at No 3 is very tough as the batter comes with 4 or 5 wickets fallen already and have to steady the innings plus score the runs. Rinku says that he is calmer self helps him do a good job batting at this tricky position in T20Is.

At the end of the video interview posted by BCCI on their website, one sees Shubman Gill interrupting it as he comes from the behind to scare Rinku, who is clearly startled by the opening batter's unannounced arrival.

Rinku also said that he likes spending time with Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi in the current setup. The Aligarh-born cricketer, who was once offered a job of a sweeper, said that in order to perform on the pitch, it is important to be relaxed off the field.

Rinku Singh scored some vital runs for India in the five-match T20I series vs Australia at home. But those conditions and pitches were completely differnt. Rinku has experienced the extra bounce already in South Africa and feels that here it is important to adjust the extra bounce and use the added pace while batting to score runs.