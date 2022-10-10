NewsCricket
INDW VS THAIW 2022

INDW vs TLW Asia Cup 2022: Memefest on Twitter as India bowl out Thailand for 37

After India's dominant performance in the first innings, fans could not keep calm and trolled the memefest began on Twitter as India needed only 38 runs to win in the Asia Cup 2022 match

Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 02:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

INDW vs TLW Asia Cup 2022: Memefest on Twitter as India bowl out Thailand for 37

India Women bowled out Thailand Women for just 37 runs in their Women's Asia Cup 2022 clash on Monday (October 10). Smriti Mandhana invited the Thailand team to bat first after winning the toss and the Women in Blue bowling attack displayed a dominant performance. Sneh Rana took 3 wickets alongside Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma taking 2 wickets, respectively.

After India's dominant performance in the first innings, fans could not keep calm and trolled the memefest began on Twitter as India needed only 38 runs to win in the Asia Cup 2022 match.

Checkout the reactions here...

(More to follow)

Live Tv

INDW vs THAIW 2022India Women vs Thailand WomenSmriti Mandhana

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk