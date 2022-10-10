INDW vs TLW Asia Cup 2022: Memefest on Twitter as India bowl out Thailand for 37

India Women bowled out Thailand Women for just 37 runs in their Women's Asia Cup 2022 clash on Monday (October 10). Smriti Mandhana invited the Thailand team to bat first after winning the toss and the Women in Blue bowling attack displayed a dominant performance. Sneh Rana took 3 wickets alongside Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma taking 2 wickets, respectively.

After India's dominant performance in the first innings, fans could not keep calm and trolled the memefest began on Twitter as India needed only 38 runs to win in the Asia Cup 2022 match.

Checkout the reactions here...

Thailand women 37 ALL OUT against India women. #WomensAsiaCup October 10, 2022

Thailand bundled out for 37 runs against India in Women's Asia Cup. — Mr_feiz_17 (@Apka_Apna_JEEJU) October 10, 2022

Thailand bowled out for just 37 against India in the women's Asia Cup. What a bowling performance by India!#indvsthai #INDvSA

Sorry Thailand vali choriyo — (@mehrasahab18) October 10, 2022

