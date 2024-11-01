India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir's stint has not been panning out well ever since he took the onus. He started his tenure with a Sri Lanka tour where the Indian team won the T20I series 3-0, but then they lost the three-match ODI series 2-0.

Later, the Indian team defeated Bangladesh in a two-match Test series but then they lost the Test series at home against New Zealand. The Blackcaps outplayed the Indian team in the first two Tests to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in a three-match Test series.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra spoke about Gambhir’s tenure and requested the host nation to win the third and final Test match against New Zealand. He also mentioned that many unwanted records have been created during Gambhir’s tenure.

"Please win this match because WTC points are also involved. You will get 33% points (for the series) if you win this match. So many infamous records have already been created in Gautam Gambhir's tenure. Then you say you don't want to break any more records," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"It's not a dead rubber. There are two things in this. Firstly, never have we ever lost a three-match home series 3-0. We were whitewashed once in a two-match series but it has never happened in a three-match series. We are on the threshold of that record as well. Don't break it," the former India player added.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.