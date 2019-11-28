Injured Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme ruled out of 2nd England Test

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme have been ruled out of the national squad for the upcoming second and final Test of two-match series against England due to their respective injuries.

Boult bowled just one over on the fifth and final day of New Zealand's opening Test against England before walking off the field at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Now, an MRI scan has revealed that the 30-year-old pacer has strained one of the muscles overlying his ribs on his right-hand side.

It will be the first time since March 2017 that New Zealand will play in the longest format of the game without the pacer.



De Grandhomme, on the other hand, sustained a tear to his left lower abdominal muscle during England's second innings in the opening match.

Reflecting on the duo's injuries, bowling coach Shane Jurgensen said that Boult will be doing physio five times a day, while de Grandhomme's absence will also be a great disadvantage for the team.

"It's as good as it can be, so hopefully they won't be out for too long. We want them on the plane to Perth. So it's a case of rest and rehab for them over the course of this Test. Trent will be doing physio five times a day for the next week. He'll be sleeping with the physio. Hopefully, it will be quite a quick rehab," ESPNcricinfo quoted Jurgensen as saying.

"Colin has this habit of coming on and getting wickets. Maybe he leads them into a false sense of security because he's a bit slower with his pace but he bowls a heavy ball, he's accurate and he's skilful. He can exploit any grass on a surface or he can hold up an end," he added.

In de Grandhomme's absence, all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has been included in the national squad as his replacement for the second Test. Meanwhile, Lockie Ferguson or Matt Henry is likely to replace Boult.

Mitchell has appeared in nine T20Is for Austalia but is yet to make his Test debut. Lockie Ferguson,on the other hand, has played in 36 ODIs and 8 T20Is and has been pushing his case for selection in the longest format of the game for some time.

New Zealand, who took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series with a crushing win by an innings and 65 runs in opener, will play the second match against England from Friday at Seddon Park in Hamilton.