Instant redemption: Slip fielder drops a sitter, grabs diving catch off next ball--watch

There is an old saying that catches win matches. However, there have been instances when the fielders have dropped the catches at crucial moments to turn the game in their opponent's favour.

Very rarely does it happens that we see a match where a fielder drops a catch before making the amendment soon.

One such incident took place in a domestic clash whose video is going viral on social media these days.

In the video which is doing rounds on Twitter, a slip fielder could be first seen missing a sitter before he soon make redemption by grabbing a superb diving catch off the very next ball and leaving everyone in shock.

Take a look at the video below:

Instant redemption. One of the greatest cricket videos of all-time [via @joecoleraine] pic.twitter.com/ed0EFKRU7z — Cricket District (@cricketdistrict) April 22, 2020

