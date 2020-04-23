हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cricket

Instant redemption: Slip fielder drops a sitter, grabs diving catch off next ball--watch

A video is doing rounds on Twitter in which a fielder first misses a sitter before soon making redemption by grabbing a superb diving catch off the very next ball.

Instant redemption: Slip fielder drops a sitter, grabs diving catch off next ball--watch
Representational Image

There is an old saying that catches win matches. However, there have been instances when the fielders have dropped the catches at crucial moments to turn the game in their opponent's favour.

Very rarely does it happens that we see a match where a fielder drops a catch before making the amendment soon.

One such incident took place in a domestic clash whose video is going viral on social media these days.

In the video which is doing rounds on Twitter, a slip fielder could be first seen missing a sitter before he soon make redemption by grabbing a superb diving catch off the very next ball and leaving everyone in shock.

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, all the cricketing activities across the globe are currently at halt due to the coronavirus pandemic that has affected more than 2,630,000 people worldwide and claimed the lives of more than 183,000 people globally.

Cricket Viral video Twitter domestic cricket
Corona Meter
  • 21393Confirmed
  • 4258Discharged
  • 681Deaths

Full coverage

