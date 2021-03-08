हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India women's cricket

International Women's Day: India Women to play Test against England in 2021, announces Jay Shah

International Women&#039;s Day: India Women to play Test against England in 2021, announces Jay Shah
India Women cricketers stand for the national anthem ahead of their clash against South Africa Women on Sunday. (Twitter/BCCIWomen)

On the occasion of International Women's Day, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that the Indian Women cricket team will play a one-off Test against England Women later in 2021. As per reports, the fixture will be a part of India's Women tour of England, which is scheduled to take place later in the year.  

India Women last featured in the longer-format of the game back in November 2014 against South Africa Women, which the former won by an innings in Mysore. Since then only three Women's Test matches have been played, with Australia and England featuring in all the three encounters. 

Meanwhile, India have earlier played a Test against England in Wormsley in August 2014, which saw current ODI skipper Mithali Raj scoring an unbeaten half-century as India won the contest by six wickets. A total of 13 Tests have been played between India and England, with India winning two and England winning one.

The Indian Women cricket team played their first international fixture against South Africa Women after a gap of 364 days since the Covid-19 hiatus. However, their restart ended on a sour note as Mithali Raj-led unit endured a heavy eight-wicket defeat in the series opener. The second clash of the five-match ODI series will take place on Tuesday. 

