हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SRH vs KXIP

IPL 13: SRH players don black armbands in memory of late cricketer Najeeb Tarakai

SRH players wore the black armbands in memory of Najeeb Tarakai, the Afghanistan top-order right-handed batsman, who passed away at the age of 29 after succumbing to injuries sustained in a road accident.

IPL 13: SRH players don black armbands in memory of late cricketer Najeeb Tarakai
Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players on Thursday wore black armbands in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Dubai International Stadium here.

SRH players wore the black armbands in memory of Najeeb Tarakai, the Afghanistan top-order right-handed batsman, who passed away at the age of 29 after succumbing to injuries sustained in a road accident.

Tarakai was severely injured in a car accident on October 2 and he had subsequently undergone surgery.

He was being treated in Nangarhar, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had tweeted on Saturday.

Tarakai`s last played competitive cricket in September this year as he played in the Shpageeza Premier League.He played 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan.

He had made his international debut at the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.Tarakai`s highest international score of 90 had come during the T20I series against Ireland in March 2017.

He also played 24 first-class games, scoring 2030 runs at an average of 47.20.

Tags:
SRH vs KXIPKXIP vs SRHIPL 2020Indian Premier LeagueIPL 13IPL in UAEkings xi punjabSunrisers Hyderabad
Next
Story

SRH vs KXIP Live Updates, IPL 2020: Mandeep Singh departs as Kings XI lose 5th wicket
  • 68,35,655Confirmed
  • 1,05,526Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M32S

Video: Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan no more