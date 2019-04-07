IPL 2019, Bangalore vs Delhi: How the action unfolded

Skipper Shreyas Iyer struck a blistering half-century as Delhi beat Bangalore by four wickets to hand the Virat Kohli-led side their sixth consecutive defeat of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

After being asked to bat first, the Delhi bowlers restricted Bangalore to a score of 149/8 in their stipulated 20 overs. Kohli was once again the highest scorer with 41 runs off 33 balls while Moeen Ali also contributed with 32 runs.

In reply, Iyer smashed 67 runs off 50 balls, including eight boundaries and two sixes, as Delhi crossed the mark with seven balls to spare despite losing three quick wickets by the end.

Here are the highlights:

# Delhi beat Bangalore by four wickets! Delhi 152/6 (18.5 overs)

# Delhi need five runs off 12 balls!

# Wicket! Saini strikes twice to remove Iyer and Chris Morris. While the Delhi skipper was caught by Yuzvendra Chahal at short cover, Morris was taken at mid-off by AB de Villiers off Saini's last delivery of the over. Delhi 145/5 (18 overs)

# The visitors need 6 runs off 18 balls!

# Shreyas Iyer (60) continue to remain strong at the crease while Rishabh Pant is batting at 10 as Delhi need 19 runs from 24 balls. Delhi 131/3 (16 overs)

# Delhi 123/3 (15 overs)

# Rishabh Pant is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Ingram (28) was caught leg before wicket off Ali's first delivery of the 14th over. The visitors need 42 runs from as many balls. Delhi 108/2 (13.1 overs)

# 26 runs off the last two overs, including two boundaries and as many sixes. Iyer (43) is approaching towards his half-century while Ingram is batting at 14 as Delhi need 56 runs off 54 balls.Delhi 94/2 (11 overs)

# Colin Ingram is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Shaw (28) top-edged the second delivery from Negi in the ninth over straight up into the air for Akshdeep Nath to take a catch at deep square leg. Delhi 69/2 (8.2 overs)

# Delhi 61/1 (7 overs)

# Shaw (26) and Iyer (14) are now looking settled at the middle and hoping to stitch a good partnership after losing Dhawan for a golden duck. The duo has added 17 runs, eight from boundaries, in the last two overs to reduce the chase to 103 runs from 15 overs. Delhi 47/1 (5 overs)

# 22 runs off the last two overs. Southee was smashed by Shaw for four back-to-back boundaries as Delhi now need 120 runs from 17 overs. Delhi 30/1 (3 overs)

# Shreyas Iyer is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Southee gave the breakthrough to Bangalore as early as in the very first over. Dhawan was caught by Navdeep Saini at point for a golden duck. Delhi 8/1 (1 over)

# Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan have walked down the crease to begin Delhi's chase. Southee to begin the attack for Bangalore.

# Innings Break!

# Bangalore post a score of 149/8 in 20 overs!

# Wicket! Rabada seems to be on a roll today as he claimed his third wicket in an over. Negi looked to hit a slower ball over Pant's head but got a feather-edge of the bat as the Delhi wicketkeeper completed a good catch behind the stumps. Bangalore 138/7 (18 overs)

# Tim Southee and Pawan Negi are batting at the crease!

# Wicket! Rabada strikes twice to bag a big wicket of skipper Kohli before removing Nath for 19. The Bangalore skipper once again lifted the ball over the bowler's hand as Shreyar Iyer took a good catch after running to his left from long-on. Nath, meanwhile, attempted to steer a short ball from Rabada to the third-man boundary but ended up giving a catch to Pant behind the wicket. Bangalore 137/6 (17.3 overs)

# 25 runs off the last two overs. After Bangalore collected six runs off Chris Morris' over, Kohli (41) smashed Lamichhane for a boundary and two back-to-back sixes to help his side cross the 130-run mark. Bangalore 133/4 (17 overs)

# Akshdeep Nath comes to bat for the hosts!

# Wicket! Lamichhane was called into the attack and he delivered in his very first over by removing Moeen Ali for 32 runs. The English batsman was caught by Rishabh Pant behind the stumps off Lamichhane's googly in the 15th over. Bangalore 108/4 (15 overs)

# Bangalore 83/3 (13 overs)

# Moeen Ali is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Axar Patel strikes again. Marcus Stoinis looked to pull fourth delivery of the 11th over off the back foot, but ended up handing an easy catch to Rahul Tewatia at long-on. Bangalore 66/3 (11 overs)

# Axar Patel bowled a tight over of just two runs before Rabada gave away five runs to Bangalore. Kohli (18) and Stoinis (6) are batting cautiously as they look to steady Bangalore's innings after losing two wickets in quick successions. Bangalore 47/2 (8 overs)

# Marcus Stoinis is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Rabada delivered another slower ball on the stumps and De Villiers went for the straight drive down the ground, only to see Colin Ingram take a simple catch. The South African batsman departed for 17. Bangalore 40/2 (6 overs)

# Kagiso Rabada comes into the attack!

# Bangalore 26/1 (4 overs)

# AB de Villiers is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Chris Morris gave the breakthrough to Delhi as early as in the second over. Parthiv (9) smashed the last delivery of the over high in the air, only to see Sandeep Lamichhane take a good catch at third man. Bangalore 16/1 (2 overs)

# Six runs off the very first over. Patel got off the mark by flicking the fourth delivery off the pads to deep square leg for two runs before he sent the very next ball towards midwicket for the first boundary of the match. Bangalore 6/0 (1 over)

# Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli have walked down the crease to begin Bangalore's innings. Ishant Sharma to open the attack for Delhi.

# Lineups:

Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane

# Delhi win the toss and elect to bowl first against Bangalore!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

Team Bangalore, led by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, will look to end their winless streak and turn the tables for themselves in the ongoing 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they square off with Shreyas Iyer's Delhi at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

While Bangalore slumped to five straight defeats and are yet to add a victory to their tally, Delhi will head into the clash on the back of two wins and three losses from five matches they have played so far.

Bangalore slumped to their fifth consecutive loss after Kolkata's Andre Russell collected 29 runs in the penultimate over to help the visitors clinch a five-wicket win with five balls to spare.

The defeat came despite AB de Villiers and skipper Kohli notching up good scores of 63 and 84, respectively.

Kohli's side, which are now languishing down to the bottom of the IPL standings, will now have to win almost all of their remaining matches if they want to keep alive their hopes of clinching the title.

Delhi, on the other hand, are also struggling after losing their previous two matches against Hyderabad and Punjab.

While young captain Shreyas Iyer will look to prove his captaincy, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw will be keen to make the most of poor bowling of Bangalore.

The two teams are as follows:

Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Delhi: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayyappa.

Saini to Iyer, OUT, splices the pull! And Chahal takes a catch at short cover. Back of a length on off, and the attempted pull flies off the bat's edge. But wait, has Saini overstepped? Backfoot is on the line, it all depends on the umpire's interpretation. That's out, reckons the TV umpire. Gone after a classy 67