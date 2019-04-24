IPL 2019, Bangalore vs Punjab: Latest Updates

Team Punjab, led by Ravichandran Ashwin, will look to bounce back following a defeat against Delhi as they face off against Bangalore in the 42nd match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Belatedly getting into the groove with back-to-back victories, Bangalore would look to continue the momentum when they take on Punjab in an IPL match on Wednesday.

Bangalore must be all fired up after posting a one-run win over a formidable Chennai and would be desperate to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Having survived a brutal assault at the hands of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the last game, they should have gained some confidence and would not like to look back.

Ravichandran Ashwin's outfit will be coming out all guns blazing, especially after losing their last match against Delhi by five wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Punjab would want to consolidate their position in the points table with the help of hard-hitting West Indian Chris Gayle, KL Rahul and David Miller -- all of whom would be looking to capitalise on Bangalore's weak bowling.

The pace-spin duo of Mohammed Shami and Ashwin have been Punjab's best bowlers and the team would expect them to come up with another good show.

Teams (from):

Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

(With PTI Inputs)