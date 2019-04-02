IPL 2019, Bangalore vs Rajasthan: Latest Updates

Rajasthan won the toss and opted to bowl first in their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Bangalore in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Here are the latest updates:

# Lineups:

Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, K Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Dhawal Kulkarni

Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Marcus Stoinis, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

# Rajasthan win the toss, opt to bowl first against Bangalore!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes!

Team Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan will look to break their winless streak in the ongoing 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they face each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Bangalore and Rajasthan are the only two sides among the eight teams participating who are yet to taste a victory in the IPL this season and the upcoming clash between the two sides will provide an opportunity to one of them to revive their campaigns.

The Kohli-led side kicked off their campaign in the Indian T20 League with a seven-wicket defeat to MS Dhoni's Chennai in the high-octane opener before they slumped to a narrow six-run defeat against Mumbai.

However, Bangalore's most humiliating loss of the season so far came during their last clash when they were bundled out cheaply for 113 runs to hand a crushing 118-run win to Hyderabad.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, were in good position in all the three matches they have played so far, but they failed to capitalise when it mattered the most and slumped to defeats against Punjab, Hyderabad and Chennai, respectively.

Currently, Rahane's side are placed at the seventh spot in the IPL standings, one position ahead of Bangalore in terms of net run rate.

The two squads are as follows:

Rajasthan: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi

Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.