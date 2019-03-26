IPL 2019, Chennai vs Delhi: Latest Updates

Team Delhi won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai in their second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the national capital on Tuesday.

The latest updates are as follows:

# Chennai are going with an unchanged squad, while Delhi have made just one change. Amit Mishra has been called in place of Trent Boult.

# Lineups:

Chennai: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant (wk), Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

# Delhi win the toss, opt to bat first against Chennai!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes!

Having kicked off the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with convincing wins, Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Team Chennai and Shreyas Iyer's Delhi will both look to capitalize on the same when they face each other in their second clash of the tournament at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Tuesday.

Chennai opened their campaign at the Indian T20 league on a perfect note as they bundled out Virat Kohli-led Bangalore for just 70 runs--sixth lowest score in the IPL history-- to clinch a seven-wicket win at M.A Chidambaram Stadium.

Pant, on the other hand, smashed a blistering knock of 78 off 27 balls to guide Delhi to a comfortable 37-run win over Mumbai in their first match.

Going into Tuesday's clash, new-look Delhi will look to take advantage of their home ground, while Chennai will take inspiration from their past records and once again rely on their experience.

The two sides have met each other 18 times in the IPL, with Chennai having an upper-hand with 12 victories in their tally.

The two squads are as follows:

Chennai: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, David Willey, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk).

Delhi: Colin Ingram, Manjot Karla, Prithvi Shaw, Sherfane Rutherford, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Bandaru Ayyappa, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains and Rishabh Pant.