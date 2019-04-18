IPL 2019, Day 27 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard

Mumbai jumped to the second spot in the eight-team standings of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, after recording victory by a margin of 40 runs against Delhi on Thursday.

Delhi were relegated to their fourth defeat in this edition of the tournament, dropping to the third position in the team rankings following the loss.

The outfit failed to chase down a target of 169 runs, finishing their innings on 128/9 with Shikhar Dhawan (35) the highest run-scorer.

Kolkata, who have slipped to the sixth spot in the league standings following three consecutive defeats take on Bangalore who are currently bottom of the standings.

The two sides will face off at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday.

Let's take a look at how the eight teams are placed in the standings ahead of the clash:

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai 9 7 2 0 0 14 +0.101 Mumbai 9 6 3 0 0 12 +0.442 Delhi 9 5 4 0 0 10 +0.146 Punjab 9 5 4 0 0 10 -0.015 Hyderabad 8 4 4 0 0 8 +0.549 Kolkata 8 4 4 0 0 8 +0.350 Rajasthan 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.589 Bangalore 6 1 7 0 0 2 -1.114

Orange Cap:

Australian opener David Warner continues to lead the run-scoring charts in IPL 2019. The Hyderabad opener has scored 450 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 145.16.

Punjab batsman KL Rahul and English cricketer Jonny Bairstow continue to feature on the second and third spot in the run-scorers list, having accumulated 387 runs and 365 runs respectively.

Windies veteran Chris Gayle and South African batsman Quinton de Kock are placed fourth and fifth on the list, with 352 and 313 runs.

The Proteas batsman replaced Windies all-rounder Andre Russell on the fifth spot in the run-scorers list following his 27 ball 35 at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday. Russell has scored 312 runs in seven matches.

Purple Cap:

Proteas pace bowler Kagiso Rabada who is currently representing Delhi in IPL 2019 continues to be the man with the highest number of wickets in IPL 2019.

Rabada who had picked 17 wickets in eight matches before the clash, increased his tally to 19 wickets after accounting for the dismissals of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

Spinners Imran Tahir and Yuzvendra Chahal continue to trail the fast bowler with 15 and 13 wickets respectively in nine and eight matches.

Punjab fast-bowler Mohammed Shami and Chennai speedster Deepak Chahar further round off the top five list with 12 and 11 wickets.