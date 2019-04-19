IPL 2019, Day 28 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard

Bangalore registered their second win in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, following victory by a margin of 10 runs against Kolkata on Friday.

Kolkata recorded their fourth consecutive defeat in this edition of the tournament, but their position on the table remains unaffected despite the result.

The outfit were handed a steep target of 214 runs to chase after skipper Virat Kohli scored a century off 58 deliveries, in an innings comprising of nine boundaries and four sixes.

Rajasthan Royals, who are currently on the seventh spot in the league standings take on Mumbai who jumped to the second spot following a win against Delhi, in the 4 pm clash on Saturday.

This will be further followed by a contest between Delhi who slipped to the third spot following their defeat, and Punjab who are placed fourth on the points table.

The two contests are set to take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur and Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

Let's take a look at how the eight teams are placed in the standings ahead of the clashes:

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai 9 7 2 0 0 14 +0.101 Mumbai 9 6 3 0 0 12 +0.442 Delhi 9 5 4 0 0 10 +0.146 Punjab 9 5 4 0 0 10 -0.015 Hyderabad 8 4 4 0 0 8 +0.549 Kolkata 9 4 5 0 0 8 +0.262 Rajasthan 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.589 Bangalore 9 2 7 0 0 4 -0.944

Orange Cap:

Australian opener David Warner who is currently representing Hyderabad in IPL 2019, continues to lead the run-scoring charts.

Warner has scored 450 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 145.16.

Punjab batsman KL Rahul is placed on the second spot in the list with 387 runs in 9 matches at a strike rate of 127.72 and average of 64.50.

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is the new entrant in the race for the orange cup, following his century against Kolkata.

Virat Kohli features on the third spot, with 378 runs in nine matches at an average of 42.00 and strike rate of 134.51.

Windies all-rounder Andre Russell and English cricketer Jonny Bairstow round off the top-five list with 378 and 365 runs respectively.

Purple Cap:

Proteas pace bowler Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the wicket-takers list, having accumulated 19 wickets in nine matches of IPL 2019.

Spinners Imran Tahir and Yuzvendra Chahal continue to trail Rabada by four and six wickets respectively, on the second and third spot in the list.

Indian fast-bowlers Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar who represent Punjab and Chennai in the IPL, round off the top-five list with 12 and 11 wickets.