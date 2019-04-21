IPL 2019, Day 30 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard

Hyderabad defeated Kolkata by nine wickets in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 which marked the opening clash of the double-header on Sunday.

The outfit recorded their fifth win in this edition of the tournament, after being handed a target of 160 runs to chase.

Kolkata were subjected to their sixth overall defeat, making their qualification for the playoffs all the more difficult.

The second clash of the day witnessed a second consecutive win for Bangalore against Chennai, by a margin of 1 run at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Team Rajasthan take on Delhi in the 40th match of IPL 2019 on Monday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Let us take a look at how the eight teams are placed in the standings ahead of the clash:

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai 10 7 3 0 0 14 +0.087 Mumbai 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.357 Delhi 10 6 4 0 0 12 +0.160 Punjab 10 5 5 0 0 10 -0.044 Hyderabad 9 5 4 0 0 10 +0.737 Kolkata 10 4 6 0 0 8 -0.013 Rajasthan 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.474 Bangalore 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.836

Orange Cap:

Australian opener David Warner further strengthened his lead at the top of the run-scoring charts, following a 38-ball 67 against Kolkata on Sunday.

Warner has scored 517 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 148.56 and average of 73.85.

Fellow Hyderabad opener Jonny Bairstow is back in the list of the top five run-scorers in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 after his 43-ball 80 against Kolkata in an innings comprising of seven boundaries and four sixes.

Bairstow who is placed second on the list has scored 445 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 158.36 and average of 63.57.

Windies veteran Chris Gayle and fellow Punjab opener KL Rahul are placed third and fourth in the run-scoring charts with 421 and 399 runs respectively.

Kolkata all-rounder Andre Russell rounds off the top-five list with 392 runs in ten matches at a strike rate of 217.77 and average of 65.33.

Purple Cap:

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada leads the list of the highest wicket-takers in IPL 2019, after accounting for 21 dismissals in 10 matches.

Chennai spinner Imran Tahir is placed on the second spot in the list, with 16 wickets in 10 matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Chennai pacer Deepak Chahar are placed third and fourth on the list with 14 wickets and 13 wickets respectively.

Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami rounds off the top-five list with 13 wickets.