IPL 2019, Day 37 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard

Team Delhi emerged victorious by a margin of 16 runs against Bangalore in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 held at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Sunday.

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat in the opening clash of the double-header.

The home team posted a total of 187 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs, on the back of half-centuries by Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan.

Bangalore registered a strong start to the chase with Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli scoring sixty runs in the powerplay overs.

However, they failed to maintain the same flow in the coming overs as the duo departed along with the cheap dismissals of batsmen like AB de Villiers and Heinrich Klaasen.

Bangalore finally ended their innings at a score of 171 runs for the loss of seven wickets, marking their eighth defeat in this edition of the tournament.

The second clash of the day witnessed a win for Kolkata after six consecutive losses in IPL 2019.

The home side posted a total of 232 runs for the loss of two wickets after being sent in to bat first. Windies all-rounder Andre Russell was the top run-scorer, smashing 80 runs off 40 deliveries in an innings comprising of six boundaries and eight sixes.

Openers Shubman Gill and Chris Lynn were key contributors as well, scoring 76 (45) and 54 runs off 29 deliveries.

Mumbai got off to a poor start, with a score of 60/4 in the first nine overs. Openers Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma were dismissed for 0 and 12 runs respectively, with Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav dismissed soon after.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya made his presence felt at this stage with a 34-ball 91 in an innings comprising of six boundaries and nine sixes. However, he could not get his side across the line as Kolkata emerged victorious by a margin of 34 runs.

Team Hyderabad take on Punjab in the 48th match of IPL 2019 on Monday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Let us take a look at how the eight teams are placed in the standings ahead of the clash:

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Delhi 12 8 4 0 0 16 +0.233 Chennai 12 8 4 0 0 16 -0.113 Mumbai 12 7 5 0 0 14 +0.347 Hyderabad 11 5 6 0 0 10 +0.559 Kolkata 12 5 7 0 0 10 +0.110 Punjab 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.117 Rajasthan 12 5 7 0 0 10 -0.321 Bangalore 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.694

Orange Cap:

Australian opener David Warner is placed on top of the run-scoring chart, with 611 runs in eleven innings at a strike rate of 143.76 and average of 67.88.

Windies all-rounder Andre Russell jumps to the second spot in the list of the top five run-scorers in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 following his 40-ball 80 against Mumbai in an innings comprising of six boundaries and eight sixes.

Russell has scored 486 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 207.69 and average of 69.42.

Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan further jumps to the third spot in the list following his 37-ball 50 against Bangalore.

Dhawan has scored 451 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 137.08 and average of 41.

Opener Jonny Bairstow who is currently on international duty with England after representing Hyderabad in IPL 2019, is placed fourth with 445 runs in 10 innings.

Windies veteran Chris Gayle rounds off the top-five list with 444 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 162.04 and average of 49.33.

Purple Cap:

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada leads the list of the highest wicket-takers in IPL 2019, with 25 wickets in 12 matches.

Chennai spinner Imran Tahir is placed on the second spot in the list, with 17 wickets in 12 matches.

Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who accounted for the dismissals of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant during the clash against Delhi on Sunday, is placed on the third spot.

Chahal has picked 16 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 22.62 and strike rate of 16.87.

Rajasthan spinner Shreyas Gopal and Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami round off the top-five list with 15 wickets apiece in 12 matches.