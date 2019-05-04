IPL 2019, Day 42 points table, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard

Team Kolkata continued to battle it out for the final playoff berth following victory by a margin of seven wickets against Punjab on Friday in a virtual eliminator.

Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to field.

Punjab registered a poor start to the innings with openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle who have been in good form in IPL 2019, dismissed cheaply.

Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Agarwal attempted to rebuild the innings with a partnership of 69 runs.

However, Pooran's dismissal for 48 runs off 27 deliveries helped Kolkata make a comeback in the game. Agarwal soon walked back to the pavilion for 36, with the cheap dismissal of Mandeep Singh making it all the more difficult.

Punjab eventually posted a competitive total of 183 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs, following a quick-fire 55 off 24 deliveries by all-rounder Sam Curran.

Kolkata openers Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill registered a strong start to the innings, with nearly sixty runs scored off the powerplay overs.

Gill continued to bat through the innings despite the dismissals of Lynn, Robin Uthappa and Andre Russell with a second consecutive half-century.

Kolkata eventually chased down the target in 18 overs, with seven wickets in hand.

The doubleheader on Saturday is set to witness a clash between Delhi and Rajasthan in the 4 pm clash, followed by a contest between Bangalore and Hyderabad in the second clash of the day.

Let us take a look at how the eight teams are placed in the standings ahead of the clash:

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Chennai 13 9 4 0 0 18 +0.209 Mumbai 13 8 5 0 0 16 +0.321 Delhi 13 8 5 0 0 16 -0.096 Hyderabad 13 6 7 0 0 12 +0.653 Kolkata 13 6 7 0 0 12 +0.173 Rajasthan 13 5 7 0 1 11 -0.321 Punjab 13 5 8 0 0 10 -0.351 Bangalore 13 4 8 0 1 9 -0.694

Orange Cap:

Australian opener David Warner leads the race for the orange cap with 692 runs in twelve innings at a strike rate of 143.86 and average of 69.20.

Punjab opener KL Rahul who scored just two runs off seven deliveries on Friday is placed on the second spot with 522 runs in 13 innings.

Kolkata all-rounder Andre Russell who scored 24 runs off 14 deliveries against Punjab, trails Rahul by 12 runs having scored 510 runs in 13 innings.

Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan and Proteas batsman round off the top-five list with 470 and 462 runs respectively.

Purple Cap:

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada who has been ruled out of IPL 2019 due to a back injury is the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2019 with 25 wickets in 12 matches.

Chennai spinner Imran Tahir trails Rabada by four wickets having picked 21 wickets in 13 matches.

Rajasthan spinner Shreyas Gopal is placed on the third spot in the list with 18 wickets.

Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami closely trail Gopal with 17 wickets in 13 matches apiece.