IPL 2019, Delhi vs Punjab: Latest Updates

Coming on the back of victories in their respective last Indian Premier League (IPL) clashes, Team Delhi and Team Punjab will look to capitalise on the same when they face each other in their fourth match of the tournament in Mohali on Monday.

Here are the latest updates:

# KL Rahul and Sam Curran have walked down the crease to begin Punjab's innings. Rabada begins the proceedings for Delhi.

# Lineups:

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada

Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (capt), Hardus Viljoen, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

# Delhi win the toss and opt to bowl first against Punjab!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes!

The focus will be on how Delhi pacer Kagiso Rabada counters hard-hitting batsmen of Team Punjab with his yorkers when the two sides face each other in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali on Monday.

Earlier, Rabada produced a terrific performance as he once again relied on his yorkers to help his side defend the lowest total of 10 runs in a Super Over in the IPL history after the clash between Delhi and Team Kolkata were tied at 185 in the stipulated 20 overs each.



Heading into the clash, both Delhi and Punjab will be boosting with confidence, having clinched victories in their respective last IPL clashes.

Both sides have two wins in their account from three matches they have played so far in the 12th season of the Indian T20 League.

Ravichandran Ashwin-led Punjab kicked off their campaign with a 14-run win over Rajasthan before they slumped to a defeat of 28 runs at the hands of Kolkata. However, Punjab rebounded strongly to beat Rohit Sharma's Mumbai by eight wickets at home.

Delhi, on the other hand, posted a comfortable 37-run win in their opening match against Kolkata before they handed a six-wicket victory to Chennai in their second IPL clash. In the last clash, the Shreyas Iyer-led side sealed a thrilling win by three runs in the Super Over.

Meanwhile, Iyer will look to come up with a good performance in his 50th IPL match for Delhi.

The two teams are as follows:

Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (capt), Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and David Miller, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh.

Delhi: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayyappa.