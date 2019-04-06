हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2019, Hyderabad vs Mumbai: Latest Updates

Team Hyderabad take on Mumbai in the nineteenth match of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday.

IPL 2019, Hyderabad vs Mumbai: Latest Updates
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Team Hyderabad led by Kane Williamson take on Mumbai who are led by Rohit Sharma in the nineteenth match of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday.  

Here are the latest updates: 

Jonny Bairstow will be keen to continue his run riot and keep the Team Hyderabad juggernaut rolling against a Mumbai side that is getting into the groove after an up-and-down start, in their IPL match on Saturday.

Currently holding the top spot in the points table with three back-to-back victories, Hyderabad would not like to spare an inch against Mumbai, lying at sixth place, with two wins and as many losses from four outings.

However, Mumbai will take heart from the fact that they defeated defending champions Chennai, their first loss in four games, in the last match.

Teams (from):

Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock.

(With PTI Inputs)

