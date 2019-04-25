IPL 2019, Kolkata vs Rajasthan: Latest Updates

Team Kolkata, led by Dinesh Karthik, will look to bounce back following a defeat against Hyderabad as they face off against Rajasthan in the 43rd match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the latest updates:

# Kolkata (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Yarra Prithviraj, Prasidh Krishna

# Rajasthan (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Oshane Thomas, Varun Aaron

# 2 changes for Kolkata as well as Prasidh Krishna and Carlos Braithwaite, replace KC Cariappa and Harry Gurney in the lineup!

# Oshane Thomas and Varun Aaron replace Ashton Turner and Dhawal Kulkarni for Rajasthan!

# Rajasthan win the toss and opt to field!

# Both the captains are set for the toss!

# Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes are set to play their final games in this edition of the IPL for Rajasthan against Kolkata!

# Kolkata have lost their last five matches!

# The toss is set to take place in a few minutes!

His job safe for now, skipper Dinesh Karthik will be praying for a turnaround in the fortunes of a struggling Kolkata, as they meet Rajasthan in the IPL on Thursday.

Kolkata have suffered five defeats on the trot, exposing their over-reliance on Andre Russell, and Karthik has copped criticism for not promoting the big-hitting West Indian up the order.

The fate of Rajasthan too hangs by the thread. They showed urgency with Steve Smith replacing Ajinkya Rahane as the captain ahead of their clash against Mumbai.

The move has clicked and Rajasthan were able to bring their campaign back on track beating Mumbai. Rahane, too, roared back to form with an elegant century, albeit in a losing cause, against Delhi in their last match.

Teams (from):

Kolkata: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Rajasthan: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Steve Smith, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Liam Livingstone, Varun Aaron, Jos Buttler, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

(With PTI Inputs)