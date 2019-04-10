IPL 2019, Mumbai vs Punjab: Latest Updates

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai will look to maintain their two-game unbeaten run when they take on Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. The previous encounter between the two sides had ended in an eight-wicket win for the latter.

Here are the latest updates:

# Punjab have registered four wins in six matches so far in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They have won one out of three away matches this season

Revenge will be on their mind when Mumbai lock horns with Punjab, the hosts looking to stretch their winning run in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

The previous encounter between the two teams in Mohali had ended in a comprehensive eight-wicket win for Punjab, but home conditions at the Wankhede Stadium are expected to favour Mumbai.

Mumbai enter the match high on confidence following successive victories over defending champions Chennai and last edition's finalists Hyderabad.

Punjab, who too have been given a shot-in-the-arm by their six-wicket victory on Monday night over Hyderabad, need to chip away at the top of the Mumbai batting as well as ensure that the big-striking Pollard and Hardik don't take away the game like they did when they scored 45 runs in the last two overs against Chennai to turn the game around.

Teams (from):

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

(With PTI inputs)