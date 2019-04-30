IPL 2019: Points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders after Punjab vs Hyderabad match

Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad continued to maintain their fourth spot in the eight-team standing of the ongoing 2019 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after clinching a comfortable 45-run win over Punjab at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Telangana on Monday.

Asked to bat first, opener David Warner not only smashed a blistering 57-ball 81 runs, including seven boundaries and two sixes, but also stitched a 78-run and 82-run stands with Wriddhiman Saha (28) and Manish Pandey (36), respectively to guide Hyderabad to a mammoth total of 212 for six.

In reply, KL Rahul tested the Hyderabad bowlers with his superb knock of 79 runs off just 56 balls, while the wickets at the other end kept tumbling at regular intervals as Punjab were restricted to a score of 167/8 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Hyderabad with his figures of three for 21, followed by Khaleel Ahmed's three for 40. Sandeep Sharma also chipped in with two wickets.

The next clash of the IPL will take place between eighth-placed Bangalore, led by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, and seventh-placed Rajasthan at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

Let us take a look at how the eight teams are placed in the standings ahead of the clash:

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Delhi 12 8 4 0 0 16 +0.233 Chennai 12 8 4 0 0 16 -0.113 Mumbai 12 7 5 0 0 14 +0.347 Hyderabad 12 6 6 0 0 12 +0.709 Kolkata 12 5 7 0 0 10 +0.110 Punjab 11 5 7 0 0 10 -0.296 Rajasthan 12 5 7 0 0 10 -0.321 Bangalore 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.694

Orange Cap:

Hyderabad opener David Warner further strengthened his position at the top of the run-scoring chart by pulling back a quick-fire knock of 81 runs in his final IPL match of this season.

After match 48 of the IPL, Warner is standing with a total of 692 runs from twelve matches he played at an average of 69.20 and a strike rate of 143.86. The opener will now head home to join his teammates Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow and Marcus Stoinis in Australia's preparation for the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup which is slated to take place from May 30 to July 14.

Meanwhile, Punjab opener KL Rahul's blistering knock of 79 saw him climb up to the second spot in the Orange Cap table with a total of 520 runs now with a strike rate of 131.64 and at an average of 57.77.

Rahul has replaced West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, who had briefly jumped to the second spot in the list of the top five run-scorers following his 40-ball 80 against Mumbai on Sunday.

The Caribbean star is now standing at the third spot with 486 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 207.69 and average of 69.42.

Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan and Punjab's Chris Gayle round off the top-five list with a total of 451 and 448 runs from 12 and 11 innings, respectively.

Purple Cap:

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the list of highest wicket-takers in the 2019 edition of the IPL. He has bagged a total of 25 wickets from 12 matches he has played so far at an economy rate of 7.82.

Chennai spinner Imran Tahir and Bangalore's Yuzvendra Chahal remain at the second and third positions with 17 and 16 wickets, respectively from 12 innings.

Meanwhile, Punjab's Mohammad Shami has jumped to the fourth spot after bagging the wickets of Mohammad Nabi (20) and Kane Williamson (14) during the clash against Hyderabad. He is now closely being followed by Chahal with 16 wickets from 12 innings he played so far at a strike rate of 9.10.

Shreyas Gopal of Rajasthan completes the top-five in the Purple Cap table with 15 wickets from 12 matches.