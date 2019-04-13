close

IPL 2019

IPL 2019, Punjab vs Bangalore: Latest Updates

Team Punjab take on Bangalore in the 28th match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Thursday. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Team Punjab, led by Ravichandran Ashwin, will look to bounce back following a defeat against Mumbai as they face off against Bangalore in the 28th match of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the latest updates: 

 

Gasping for breath after six successive defeats, Virat Kohli led Bangalore will look to snap their winless streak and stay afloat when they take on an inconsistent Punjab in a must-win IPL encounter on Saturday.

Nothing seems to be going right for Bangalore, who slumped to their sixth straight loss after going down against Delhi in their IPL match last Sunday.

Kohli, who was recently named the Leading Cricketer of the year for the third successive time by Wisden Almanack, will hope that fortunes finally knock on the doors of Bangalore as they need to win their next eight matches to salvage any hope of making it to the play-off.

Punjab, on the other hand, has won four matches out of seven but they have maintained dominance on the home ground.

However, Punjab failed to defend 197 against Mumbai Indians in their last match with Kieron Pollard's knock of 31-ball 83 blowing them away.

Teams (from):

Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya and Tim Southee.

Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi. 

(With PTI Inputs) 

