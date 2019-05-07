IPL 2019 Qualifier 1, Chennai vs Mumbai: As it happened

Mumbai became the first team to reach the final of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) after clinching a six-wicket win over Chennai in the first qualifier of the tournament at the Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Chennai struggled against the Mumbai bowlers and were restricted to a lowly score of 131 for four in their stipulated 20 overs. Ambati Rayudu (unbeaten at 42) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (unbeaten at 37) were the highest scorers for the hosts.

In reply, third-drop Suryakumar Yadav struck a quick-fire knock of 71 runs besides also sharing an 80-run stand with Ishan Kishan (28) to help Mumbai cross the mark in 18.3 overs.

Here are the highlights:

# Mumbai beat Chennai by 6 wickets to become first team to reach IPL 2019 final. Mumbai 132/4 (18.3 overs)

# Mumbai need six runs off 12 balls!

# Mumbai 126/4 (18 overs)

# Suryakumar (63) continues to stand strong at the crease, while Hardik got off the mark by paddling the fourth delivery of the 16th over away fine of long leg for a boundary. Mumbai now need 16 runs off 24 balls. Mumbai 116/4 (16 overs)

# Hardik Pandya is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Imran Tahir came to bowl his second over and he struck twice to remove Kishan and Krunal Pandya. While Kishan was bowled out by Tahir for 28, Pandya handed the return catch to Tahir off the very first bowl he faced to dismiss for a golden duck. Mumbai 101/4 (13 overs)

# Suryakumar (43) and Kishan (27) have brought up a 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Mumbai now need 47 runs off 48 balls. Mumbai 85/2 (12 overs)

# 15 runs off the last two overs. Suryakumar and Kishan continue to stand strong at the crease and have guided Mumbai past 50-run mark. Rohit's side now need 63 runs from 60 balls. Mumbai 69/2 (10 overs)

# Mumbai 54/2 (8 overs)

# Runs have started flowing in for Mumbai at a good pace as they have added 22 runs in their last two overs. Kishan (12) and Yadav (17) have settled at the middle and reduced their side's chase to 88 runs from 14 overs. Mumbai 44/2 (6 overs)

# Ishan Kishan is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Harbhajan Singh strikes for Chennai. De Kock (8) scooped the second delivery of the fourth over straight to Faf du Plessis at long-on. Mumbai 22/2 (4 overs)

# 12 runs off the last two overs, including two boundaries. De Kock got off the mark by hitting the fourth delivery of the second over down towards fine leg for four runs. Mumbai need 117 runs from 17 overs. Mumbai 20/1 (3 overs)

# Suryakumar Yadav is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Chahar gave the breakthrough to Chennai as early as in the very first over by trapping skipper Rohit Sharma leg before wicket off the second ball. Mumbai 8/1 (1 over)

# Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have walked down the crease to begin Mumbai's chase. Deepak Chahar begins the proceedings for Chennai.

# Innings Break!

# Chennai set 132-run target for Mumbai. Chennai 131/4 (20 overs)

# Dhoni and Rayudu have brought up a 50-run stand for the fifth wicket. The duo achieved the feat when the Chennai skipper launched the third delivery of the 19th over high and far over midwicket for six runs. Chennai 121/4 (18.4 overs)

# Rayudu and Dhoni are currently batting at their respective scores of 34 and 15. The duo, who has managed to add just eight runs in the last two overs, are keen to add as many runs as possible in order to guide Chennai to a respectable total with just three overs remaining in hand. Chennai 99/4 (17 overs)

# 24 runs off the last two overs, including two sixes and a boundary. Dhoni got off the mark by launching the second delivery of the 14th over towards the long-on fielder for six runs. Chennai 91/4 (15 overs)

# Skipper MS Dhoni comes to bat in!

# WICKET! Vijay, who was looking good at the middle, looked to clip the first delivery of the 13th over from Chahar away to the leg side as du Plessis collected the ball behind the wicket and took the bail off. Chennai 68/4 (13 overs)

# Chennai 65/3 (12 overs)

# Chennai have added just six runs off the last two overs. Vijay (21*) and Rayudu (7*) are batting cautiously at the crease and have managed to take their side to 50-run mark. The Mumbai bowlers, on the other hand, continue to pile pressure on the batsmen and avoiding giving any easy runs to them. Chennai 50/3 (10 overs)

# 12 runs off the last two overs. Rayudu got off the mark by driving the first delivery of the seventh over down to long off for a single. Vijay (18*) and Rayudu (4*) need to build a partnership here if they want to guide Chennai to a respectable total after losing their first three wickets cheaply. Chennai 44/3 (8 overs)

# Ambati Rayadu comes to bat in!

# WICKET! Shane Watson was caught by Jayant Yadav at mid-on off the last delivery of the sixth over from Krunal Pandya. The Australian batsman went back to pavilion after scoring 10 runs. Chennai 32/3 (6 overs)

# Murali Vijay is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Chennai have lost their second wicket inside two over. Raina looked to pull the third delivery of the fourth over from Jayant Yadav across the line, but ended up giving a return catch to the bowler to depart for five runs. Chennai 13/2 (4 overs)

# Suresh Raina is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahar was called into the attack and he delivered in his very first over by bagging a big wicket of du Plessis. The South African batsman looked to cut the first delivery of the third over, but ended up edging it substitute Anmolpreet Singh to point. Chennai 6/1 (2.1 overs)

# Malinga bowled a tight first over, conceding just one run to Chennai. Du Plessis got off the mark by punching a slower delivery outside off a little wide of cover for a single. Chennai 1/0 (1 over)

# Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis have walked down the crease to open the batting for Chennai. Lasith Malinga to open the attack for Mumbai.

# Lineups:

Mumbai: Quinton de Kock(wk), Rohit Sharma(capt.), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

Chennai: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(capt&wk), Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir

# Chennai win the toss and opt to bat first against Mumbai!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes.

The first qualifier of the ongoing 2019 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played on Tuesday, with defending champion Chennai locking horns with Mumbai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The two teams ended their round-robin stage of the Indian T20 League with contrasting results.

Mumbai finished at the top spot in the eight-team point table after registering a crushing nine-wicket victory over Kolkata in their last league match at the Wankhede Stadium.



Lasith Malinga (three for 35), Jasprit Bumrah (two for 31), Hardik Pandya (two for 20) and Krunal Pandya (0 for 14) all shone with the ball to restrict Kolkata to a lowly score of 133 for seven in their stipulated 20 overs.

In reply, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma (55) and opener Quinton de Kock (30) and Suryakumar Yadav (46) all made significant contributions to help their side not only cross the mark in just 16.1 overs but also take them to the top of the point table.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai, on the other hand, dashed their hopes of making a top-place finish in the league stage with a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Punjab at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium.

Faf du Plessis (96) and Suresh Raina (53) smashed blistering knocks to guide Chennai to a competitive score of 170 for five after being asked to bat first. In reply, Chennai failed to defend their good total as KL Rahul (71), Nicolas Pooran (36) and Chris Gayle (28) chased down the target for Punjab in 18 overs.

The three-time IPL champion, who finished the league stage at the second spot with nine wins from 14 games, will look to bank on home advantage when they face the Rohit Sharma-led side.

It is to be noted that Chennai had a tremendous record at home this season, winning six out of the seven matches they have played at the M A Chidambaram Stadium this year.

As far as squads are concerned, Mumbai will once again rely on their big hitters like Rohit, De Kock, Hardik Pandya and Keiron Pollard while their bowling attack consists of one of the best seamers like Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga.

Chennai, meanwhile, comprise of most of the experienced players, but they would miss the services of Kedar Jadhav due to a shoulder injury which he sustained in the match against Kings XI.

The winner of the match will book his place in the final of the 2019 IPL, while the defeat will provide a second chance to the losing team in Qualifier 2 on May 10.

The two squads are as follows:

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks and Lasith Malinga.

Chennai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn.