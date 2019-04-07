IPL 2019, Rajasthan vs Kolkata: Latest Updates

Team Rajasthan, led by Ajinkya Rahane take on Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata in the 21st match of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Sunday.

Here are the latest updates:

# Rajasthan registered their maiden win in IPL-12 against Bangalore in their last clash, emerging victorious by seven wickets!

High on confidence after their maiden victory, Rajasthan will look to carry the momentum by exploiting familiar conditions when they host a rampaging Kolkata in the IPL on Sunday.

The visitors will also be brimming with confidence with their batsmen Nitish Rana, Andre Russell and Robin Uthappa in top form.

Rajasthan bowlers Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat and Ben Stokes have leaked runs in the death overs. They will have to rethink their strategy after Russell's sensational display of power hitting (48 off 13 balls) against Bangalore.

Kolkata will head to the game with the belief that the side can win from any situation, which they have demonstrated time and again.

Teams (From):

Rajasthan: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Kolkata: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.