IPL 2020: All-round Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets to keep playoff hopes alive

Sunrisers Hyderabad produced an all-round performance to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets and keep their hopes alive of making it to the playoffs of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The David Warner-led side won the toss and opted to bowl first in their second clash against RCB of the season.

A superb bowling performance by Sunrisers Hyderabad saw them restrict RCB to a lowly score of 120 for seven in their stipulated 20 overs.

Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder bagged two wickets each for the Hyderabad franchise, while T Natarajan, Shahbaaz Nadeem and Rashid Khan all chipped in with a wicket each.

Opener Josh Philippe was the highest scorer for RCB with 31-ball 32. While opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal (5) and skipper Virat Kohli (7) departed cheaply, AB de Villiers and Washington Sundar contributed with 24 and 21 runs, respectively.

In reply, SRH lost their skipper-cum-opener David Warner cheaply for five runs.

After Warner's dismissal, Wridhimman Saha (32-ball 39) and Manish Pandey (26) joined forces and stitched a crucial 50-run stand for the second wicket.

Subsequently, Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma departed cheaply for eight runs each before Jason Holder notched up an unbeaten knock of 26 runs to help Sunrisers Hyderabad cross the mark in just 14.1 overs.

For RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal claimed two wickets, while Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana and Navdeep Saini took a wicket each.

Sandeep Sharma was declared 'Man of the Match' for his good show with the ball.

With the win, Sunrisers Hyderabad have jumped to the fourth spot in the IPL 2020 points table with six wins from 13 matches.RCB, on the other hand, continue to stand at the second spot with seven victories in hand.

Brief scores: RCB 120/7 wkts in 20 overs (Josh Philippe 32, AB de Villiers 24; Sandeep Sharma 2/20) lost to SRH 121/5 in 14.1 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 39, Jason Holder 26; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/19) by five wickets

