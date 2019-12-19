हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020 auction

As the Indian Premier League auction came to a close, a total of 62 players were bought by eight teams combined. In the auction, Australia`s pacer Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign player as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 15.5 crore while Piyush Chawla was the most expensive Indian player as he was purchased by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 6.75 crore.

IPL 2020 auction: 62 players bought by eight teams combined

Kolkata: As the Indian Premier League auction came to a close, a total of 62 players were bought by eight teams combined. In the auction, Australia`s pacer Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign player as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 15.5 crore while Piyush Chawla was the most expensive Indian player as he was purchased by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 6.75 crore.

Out of the 62, 29 are foreign players while 33 are Indian. Tim Southee, Alex Hales, Yusuf Pathan, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite did not get any takers and went unsold.

Here is the list of players bought by eight IPL teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Fabian Allen, Sandeep Bavanka, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Oshane Thomas, Anirudha Ashok Joshi, Akash Singh

Mumbai Indians: Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, Nikhil Shankar Naik, Pravin Tambe, M Siddharth

Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordon, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Tajinder Dhillon, Ishan Porel

Delhi Capitals: Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav

Chennai Super Kings: Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran, Josh Hazelwood, R. Sai Kishore.
 

