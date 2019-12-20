IPL 2020: Complete list of Delhi Capitals players

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals bought swashbuckling West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer for whopping Rs 7.75 crore at the 2020 Player Auction for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Kolkata on Thursday.

Hetmyer was roped in by the Delhi-baseed franchise following an intense bidding war with Kolkatat Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals at the auction.

England batsman Jason Roy and pace bowler Chris Woakes have also bagged lucrative IPL deals in the player auction as they are signed by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.50 crore each.

While Marcus Stoinis was sold for Rs 4.80 crore, India's Tarun Deshpande and Lalit Yadav were roped in for Rs 20 lakh each.

The franchise bought eight new players at the 2020 IPL Auction and spent Rs 18.85 crore in total. The 2020 edition of the T20 lucrative tournament is slated to take place from March 30 to May 12.

The full list of Delhi Capitals players is as follows:

Retained: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Traded in: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane

New Players: Jason Roy (Rs 1.50 crore), Chris Woakes (Rs 1.50 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 7.75 crore), Alex Carey (Rs 2.40 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 4.80 crore), Mohit Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Tarun Deshpande (Rs 20 lakh), Lalit Yadav (Rs 20 lakh)