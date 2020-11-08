हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020

IPL 2020: David Warner’s dismissal in Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore sparks controversy

A well-set Warner was controversially given out against RCB's Mohammed Siraj in the 6th over of the SRH innings at a crucial juncture in the IPL 2020 Playoffs Eliminator.

IPL 2020: David Warner’s dismissal in Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore sparks controversy
Image credits: Twitter/@IPL

While SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner was elated with as his side made his way to the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 with a 6-wicket win over RCB, he certainly didn’t look happy with his own dismissal during the high-stake game.

Chasing a sub-par 132 to win against RCB on Friday (November 6), SRH were well on their way towards a comfortable win at 43/1 in 5.3 overs but then the third umpire made a decision that could have completely changed the outlook of the game – giving Warner out after taking a contentious call and sparking a heated debate amongst the fans of both the sides.

Mohammed Siraj bowled a well-pitched ball that came sharply into Warner and completely went through him, straight to the RCB keeper, AB de Villiers – who appealed for a caught behind. The on-field umpire wasn’t convinced but at the last minute RCB skipper Virat Kohli went upstairs, taking the review.

In the replays, a slight spike was shown on the Ultra Edge as the ball came close to the gloves but the decision was inconclusive as at the same time the ball was supposedly touching Warner’s body as well. 

While in such a scenario the third umpire should stay with the soft signal (Not Out in this case) but the third umpire Virender Sharma thought otherwise and gave out to Warner – reversing the original decision.  A well-set Warner was dismissed for 17 and SRH struggled thereafter, losing their early momentum.

The decision even sparked a debate amongst former players Scott Styris and Simon Doull, who had contrasting opinions about the same:

Warner’s dismissal brough RCB into the driving seat with SRH struggling at 67/4 in 12 overs. It was only a gritty knock from Kane Williamson (50* off 44 balls) which took SRH home. Williamson engaged in an unbeaten 65-run stand with Jason Holder and took his side over the final hurdle.

IPL 2020David WarnerSunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers BangaloreIPL 13Indian Premier Leaguelatest IPL newsIPL in UAE
