IPL 2020

IPL 2020: DC's epic reply to RR after Anrich Nortje bowls fastest ball in tournament history

As South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje clocked over the 150-kph mark, the Delhi Capitals had the perfect reply for Rajasthan Royals who were boasting about Jofra Archer's bowling speed.

IPL 2020: DC&#039;s epic reply to RR after Anrich Nortje bowls fastest ball in tournament history

New Delhi: As South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje clocked over the 150-kph mark, the Delhi Capitals had the perfect reply for Rajasthan Royals who were boasting about Jofra Archer's bowling speed.

A few days before the showdown between the Delhi and Rajasthan, the Rajasthan team's Twitter handle wrote: “Reply with a bowler that’s been faster than Jofra this season!”

After the game on Wednesday, DC's Twitter gave an epic reply cheekily asking, "What is the procedure to reply with Anrich Nortje? #DCvRR"

The South African has been breathing fire in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has been bowling at top speed even threatening to touch the 160-kph mark. 

During the Capitals’ match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on October 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, he clocked over the 150 kph mark on quite a few instances. The 26-year-old’s top speed read as high as 156.22 kph as he made life difficult for the batters.

In eight matches, Nortje has 10 wickets to his name at an impressive economy of 7.34 and strike-rate of 19.2.

The Delhi Capitals won the match against Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs. In their 20 overs, the Shreyas Iyer-led team notched up 161 for the loss of seven wickets. 

During the run-chase, Rajasthan's Ben Stokes and Buttler scored 37 runs in the first three overs, taking RR to a blistering start. But could not manage to successfully chase the target. 

IPL 2020Delhi Capitalsrajasthan royals
