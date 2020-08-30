IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals begin training after completing quarantine period

Delhi Capitals on Saturday conducted their first training session after completing their mandatory six-day quarantine period upon their arrival in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Delhi-based franchise took to its official Twitter handle and gave a glimpse of their training session with a short video.

"WE. ARE. LOVING. THE. VIBES. #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli @RishabhPant17," the IPL franchise tweeted.

The franchise also shared a video before the commencement of the training session wherein team assistant coach Mohammad Kaif could be heard saying that it feels good to return to the ground after such a long break.

"Good to be outside after a week. Everyone has come to the ground after five-six months. So we will take it easy. We will still maintain the intensity but we don't want to push too much, that is the plan,"former Indian cricketer said in the video.

Delhi Capitals are one of the three teams--the others being RCB and Kings XI Punjab--who are yet to capture a title at the IPL.

In December 2019, the franchise bought eight new players at the 2020 IPL Player's Auction and spent Rs 18.85 crore in total, with the most expensive cricketer being West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer for Rs 7.75 crore.

The 2020 IPL is slated to take place from September 19 to November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the final match set to be held on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Earlier, the tournament was postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to coronavirus pandemic.