IPL 2020 Final: How many times did teams finishing 1st and 2nd win the crown ? Know Here!

The top two sides after the league stages, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will vie for the top honors when they lock horns with each other in the IPL 2020 Final on Tuesday (November 10).

Mumbai Indians had finished at the top of the points table with 18 points from 14 games with 9 wins and just 5 losses. Delhi Capitals finished at a close second with just a win separating them – they had 16 points from 14 games with 8 wins.

In what might have gone unnoticed, this is the eighth occasion where two teams, who finished at the top two positions in league stage, are clashing in the final. Also, for a fourth year running, the top two sides are meeting in the final – justifying the importance of momentum built up in the league stages.

So the big question now is – Who holds the edge in the final ? How many times has the team finishing 1st in the points table won the competition in comparison to the team finishing 2nd on the table ?

Teams finishing 2nd have the edge

The teams that have finished at the second spot in the league have won the title an astonishing – six times which includes the four consecutive times that they won between 2011 and 2015.

The team finishing at the summit of the table has won the title on three occasions and shockingly it’s Mumbai Indians who have done that two times while Rajasthan Royals was the first team to do so in 2008.

So the fact of the matter is that the team that has finished second on the points table has won the IPL title 6 times as compared to 3 times when the team topping the points table won the crown.

Thus, will it be safe to say that Delhi Capitals – who finished second at the points table will beat Mumbai Indians to win the IPL crown – we can only wait and see as the action unfolds but the stats here definitely are hinting at a Delhi Capitals victory.