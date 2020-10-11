IPL 2020: KKR spinner Sunil Narine reported for suspect bowling action, may be banned from bowling

In a major trouble for Kolkata Knight Riders' star spinner Sumil Narine, the West Indies bowler was on Saturday (October 10) reported for suspect bowling action during KKR's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash against Kings XI Punjab in UAE.

Notably, Narine will be allowed to bowl until his action is reported once again. If the on-field umpires find Narine's action to be illegal once again, he will be banned from bowling for the matches of IPL 2020.

“The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IPL’s Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy, Narine will be placed on the Warning List and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament,” the IPL release stated.

It is expected that KKR management will now hold talks with Narine and may ask the mystery spinner to work on his action to avoid getting banned.

It may be recalled that Narine has been reported for suspect bowling action in the past too. A similar incident took place in 2014 during Champions League when Narine's suspect bowling action was reported twice.

Narine failed to play in 2015 World Cup to work on his action but was reported again in the IPL in the same year. He was suspended by the ICC in November 2015.

Narine has worked on his action also and has changed his action completely but it seems that he needs to work more on his action in order to bowl without any trouble in the future.

On Saturday, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik was named the Man of the Match for his exceptional knock, but Narine and Prasidh Krishna were the stars of the match as they succeeded in defedning 23 runs required by Punjab to score in 3 overs.