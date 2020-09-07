IPL 2020: Look at complete schedule, squad of Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capital, who are yet to clinch a title at the Indian Premier League (IPL), will look to kickstart their campaign in the 13th edition of the T20 lucrative tournament on a promising note when they take on Kings XI Punjab in their opening match on September 20 in Dubai.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side took to its official Twitter handle to reveal their complete fixtures for the league stage of the upcoming 2020 edition of the IPL.

Posting a short video of their schedule for the tournament,the Delhi Capitals wrote," Admin bhai, fixtures kab aayenge.#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2020Schedule."

Delhi Capital's first match in Abu Dhabi will be against Sunisers Hyderabad on September 29, while their first game in Sharjah will take place on October 3 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Delhi-based franchise is slated to play a total of 14 league games in the 2020 IPL, with the franchise's last league clash taking place against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi.Though the playoffs schedule for the 2020 IPL is yet to be announced, the final will be held on November 10.

There will be a total of 10 doubleheaders this IPL, with the first match starting at 3:30 p.m IST and 2:00 p.m UAE time. All evening matches will begin at 7:30 p.m IST and 6:00 p.m UAE time.

In December 2019, the franchise bought eight new players at the 2020 IPL Player's Auction and spent Rs 18.85 crore in total, with the most expensive cricketer being West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer for Rs 7.75 crore.

Here is the complete squad of Delhi Capitals:

Shreyas Iyer (c) Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Carey, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Mohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.