IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar calls Jonty Rhodes greatest fielder inside 30-yard circle

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar has lavished praise on former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes by calling him the best fielder of inside the 30-yard circle. Rhodes is the current fielding coach of Kings XI Punjab and is widely considered to be the greatest fielder in the history of the game.

Sachin took to Twitter, where he said "Jonty, I was talking about saves on the boundary line. In your territory (30 yard circle), you were undoubtedly the best."

Jonty, I was talking about saves on the boundary line. In your territory (30 yard circle), you were undoubtedly the best! https://t.co/tZSq3VL1Y5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2020

The duo engaged in a Twitter banter following Kings XI Punjab player Nicholas Pooran’s phenomenal fielding effort on the boundary line – which created a media frenzy. His acrobatic attempt came when Sanju Samson hit one against Murugan Ashwin. Pooran saved a certain six runs against his side.

The small banter started between the two legends started Sachin had taken to Twitter and appreciated Pooran’s diving save, writing:

“This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!!”

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! #IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

Earlier, Mayank Agarwal’s ton had powered KXIP to 223/2. Chasing the mammoth total, Rajasthan Royals lost Jos Buttler early. But then, Sanju Samson and skipper Steve Smith took the KXIP bowlers to the cleaners and were on par with the required run-rate. Smith was dismissed in the ninth over and then, in a surprising move, Rahul Tewatia was sent as a pinch-hitter ahead of Robin Uthappa.

With 124 needed from 66 balls, Tewatia completely failed to get going initially. He failed to connect and at one stage he was batting at a miserly 7 off 16 balls. But in a heroic turnaround for Tewatia, he hit Windies pacer Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over to turn the game on it’s head. With 21 needed from the final two overs, Tewatia hit another six – completing his fifty while Archer hit another two of Shami which was enough to take the Royals over the line.