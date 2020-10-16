IPL 2020: This 6-year-old tweet of Salman Khan goes viral after Kings XI Punjab's thrilling win over Royal Challengers Bangalore

A six-year-old tweet by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is doing the rounds on social media after Kings XI Punjab's second victory of the ongoing 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday.

Skipper KL Rahul and swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle smashed a half-century to guide Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a nail-biting eight-wicket victory over the RCB at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Following the match, a vintage tweet from Salman Khan has resurfaced on microblogging website Twitter which the actor had posted back in 2014 after Kings XI Punjab's defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of the IPL.

Enquiring about Punjab's performance, Salman had quizzed if the side co-owned by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta had won the match.

"Zinta's team won kya ?," he had tweeted.

Zinta's team won kya ? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 28, 2014

Interestingly, KXIP's only other victory in the ongoing season also came against the Kohli's side when they sealed a crushing 97-run triumph at the Dubai International Stadium on September 24.

Ahead of the clash, RCB skipper Virat Kohli's impromptu dancing moves while warming up had also grabbed the eyeballs.

While several fans took to Twitter and shared various memes and trolls on Kohli's viral dance video, Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Jofra Archer also came forward and mocked the RCB skipper.

Sharing the video of Kohli's dance moves, Archer stated that this is the reaction of the Bangalore player when his wife tells him to go and lock the door.

When she tells you go and lock the door https://t.co/5bHI9FZxgD — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 15, 2020

Chasing a decent target of 172 runs to win, skipper KL Rahul and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (45) provided a perfect start to Kings XI by sharing a crucial stand of 78 runs for the opening wicket.

After Agarwal fell short of a half-century off a Yuzvendra Chahal delivery, Rahul not only hammered a fifty off 37 deliveries but also stitched a crucial partnership of 93 runs with Chris Gayle to help his side chase down the target on the last ball and seal a thrilling win over the RCB.

KXIP had nearly pulled off the win when they reduced the target to seven runs needing off the final two overs. However, RCB pacer Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a nail-biting final over to take the game to the last ball.

With Punjab requiring one run from the last delivery after the dismissal of Gayle (53), Nicholas Pooran smashed the winning six to guide his side to a much-needed win. Skipper KL Rahul remained unbeaten at the crease at 41-ball 61, which was decorated with one four and five maximums.

Kings XI, who continue to stand at the bottom of the eight-team points table despite the win, will next lock horns with defending champion Mumbai Indians on October 18 in Dubai.