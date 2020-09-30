IPL 2020: This is what David Warner said after SunRisers Hyderabad win over Delhi Capitals

SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) skipper on Tuesday (September 29) lauded the performance of SRH's bowlers in the death overs against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League 2020 clash on Tuesday. The fine performance by bowlers helped the SRH defeat DC by 15 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and register their first win of the season.

"We worked really hard on our death bowling, and today they were all fantastic," said Warner. For SRH, Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were bowled superbly with Rashin claiming three wickets in four overs, conceding only 14 runs. Bhuvneshwar grabbed two wickets and gave away just 25 runs.

Warner also explained how SRH's tactics were affected after Mitch Marsh got injured in their first match. Warner also hailed Abhishek Sharma for excellent bowling as SRH failed to include a specialist fifth bowler in their squad.

"Unfortunately we had Mitch marsh injured, and we were trying to figure out how he we get some overs in. The young Abhishek bowled really well", Warner said.

Warner also praised his side's performance with the bat and said, "We pride ourselves on our running between the wickets. If we are not getting boundaries, we run hard."

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals won the toss and asked Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first. Opener Bairstow and skipper David Warner provided a perfect start to the Hyderabad-based franchise as the duo not only brought up crucial knocks of 53 and 45 runs, respectively, but also shared a 77-run partnership for the opening wicket.

For Delhi Capitals, Kagiso Rabada and Mishra grabbed a wicket each.

SRH will now play against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their next match on October 2. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on October 3.