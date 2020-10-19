IPL 2020: This is what Preity Zinta said after KXIP's historic Super Over win against MI

In a nail-biting encounter, Kings XI Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians after two Super Over battles in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in UAE on Sunday (October 18). The match went into second Super Over since the first one ended in a tie.

KXIP co-owner and Bollywood actor Preity Zinta took to Twitter after the game and praised the ‘supreme’ team effort displayed by KXIP players to win the game. “Actions speak louder than words as words fail me completely. Two super overs? OMG! I’m still shaking. So proud of the #Kxip boys. What a game, what a night, what a feeling Red heart Thank you @lionsdenkxip for this supreme team effort. Teamwork at its best.”: Preity Zinta tweeted.

Preity Zinta was seen jumping with joy as soon as KXIP batsman Mayank Agarwal hit the winning runs with 2 balls remaining.

"Yeah okay. It is not the first time. But we don't want to make a habit out of it. We will take the two points in the end. It doesn't always happen the way you plan so you don't really know how to stay balanced. I was just hoping we get over the line because the boys have been working really really hard. In the games that we have lost, even then we have played well and just not been able to get over the line. After wicketkeeping for 20 overs, I knew the first six overs were crucial. The wicket was slightly slower so it was important for us to get runs in the Powerplay,” KXIP skipper KL Rahul said after the match, at the presentation ceremony.

"I knew Chris and Pooran... I trust them to take down spinners. So Chris coming in has made my job easier as a batter. You can never prepare for Super Overs. No team does. So you have to trust your bowler's gut. You trust your bowler, and let them believe their instinct and gut. He (Shami) was very clear he wanted to go six yorkers. He has been phenomenal, and keeps getting better every game,” he added.