IPL 2020 to be held in UAE after Centre's permission, says IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is going to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the Central government's nod, said IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel.

"IPL 2020, that was postponed due to coronavirus, will now be held in the UAE. We have applied for the government's permission," said Brijesh.

He added, "We will discuss the further course of action in IPL General Council."

The 13th edition of IPL was scheduled to commence from March 29, but the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 added it to the list of the sporting events that were postponed.

Earlier on July 20, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had postponed the Men’s T20 World Cup citing the reasons of coronavirus. The decision was announced following a meeting of the IBC Board which is the commercial subsidiary of the ICC.

The marquee event was originally slated to take place from October 18 to November 15 in Australia.

"The IBC Board will also continue to evaluate the situation in relation to being able to stage the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand in February next year. In the meantime, planning for this event continues as scheduled," the ICC statement read.