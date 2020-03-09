हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020 under coronavirus shadow, BCCI taking precautionary measures

The IPL 2020 will commence from March 29, with the defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

IPL 2020 under coronavirus shadow, BCCI taking precautionary measures
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) will not get affected by coronavirus, said a Board of Control for Cricket in India`s (BCCI) source, adding that the board will take all the precautionary measures to conduct the 13th season of the IPL successfully.

The source further said that the BCCI is monitoring the situation and there is no plan of postponing the tournament as of now.

"We are monitoring the situation and will take all the precautions. We will not leave any stone unturned. Everything is in our mind. It is still time for IPL. Do not get panic. As of now, no decision has been taken," the BCCI source told.

The organisers will put extra medical teams at the stadiums and all the spectators will be screened at the venue before watching the match.

"BCCI will put the additional medical team at the stadiums. Also, the spectators will be screened at the stadiums," the source said.

The IPL 2020 will commence from March 29, with the defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

IPL 2020, Indian Premier League, IPL, BCCI, Chennai Super Kings
