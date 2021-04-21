IPL 2021: 18-year-old letter from Virat Kohli's school goes viral, mentions captain's special feat

Virat Kohli is one of the leading figure in Indian cricket. The right-handed batsman has led the country to many glories on the back of his superlative batting performances and currently the 32-year-old is engaged with the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The current Team India skipper, who first came to limelight after his exploits as a captain in the U-19 World Cup back in 2008, has since been a fans' favourite and we often see old photos of the cricketer surfacing on social media platforms.

On Wednesday, an 18-year-old letter from Kohli's alma mater went viral on the internet, which mentions about the right-handed batsman being picked as the captain of his school team.

As per reports, when Kohli was a class 10 student, he was the captain of the U-15 cricket team of his school, giving a background of his potential to thrive as a captain right from his childhood days.

Here is the photo:

With three wins from the same number of matches, Kohli's Royal Challengers currently are placed at the pole position of the eight-team points table. They will take on Rajasthan Royals in their next clash in Mumbai on Thursday.