IPL 2021

IPL 2021: 18-year-old letter from Virat Kohli's school goes viral, mentions captain's special feat

Virat Kohli, who first came to limelight after his exploits as a captain in the U-19 World Cup back in 2008, has since been a fans' favourite and we often see old photos of the cricketer surfacing on social media platforms. 

IPL 2021: 18-year-old letter from Virat Kohli&#039;s school goes viral, mentions captain&#039;s special feat
18-year-old letter from Virat Kohli's school goes viral, mentions captain's special feat

Virat Kohli is one of the leading figure in Indian cricket. The right-handed batsman has led the country to many glories on the back of his superlative batting performances and currently the 32-year-old is engaged with the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The current Team India skipper, who first came to limelight after his exploits as a captain in the U-19 World Cup back in 2008, has since been a fans' favourite and we often see old photos of the cricketer surfacing on social media platforms.

On Wednesday, an 18-year-old letter from Kohli's alma mater went viral on the internet, which mentions about the right-handed batsman being picked as the captain of his school team.

As per reports, when Kohli was a class 10 student, he was the captain of the U-15 cricket team of his school, giving a background of his potential to thrive as a captain right from his childhood days. 

Here is the photo: 

With three wins from the same number of matches, Kohli's Royal Challengers currently are placed at the pole position of the eight-team points table. They will take on Rajasthan Royals in their next clash in Mumbai on Thursday.

